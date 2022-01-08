Scaled down to size for your little one, the Nike Classic Kids' Backpack sits comfortably on smaller shoulders. It features several zip pockets for easy, secure storage on your daily adventures.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.6 Stars
P S. - 08 Jan 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 Jun 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 Jun 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.