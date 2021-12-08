Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.
Martin C. - 08 Dec 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 Apr 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02 Jan 2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.