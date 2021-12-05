The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft celebrates the icon's 25-year anniversary with a design true to the OG.The Air, the design lines and everything you know and love return—and of course, made right for kids.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.5 Stars
G E. - 05 Dec 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27 Oct 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07 Sept 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.