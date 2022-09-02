The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.
5 Stars
TIMOSP567933721 - 02 Sept 2022
Perfect..fits so good.
IgorW - 29 Aug 2022
AJ Legacy 312 są bardzo wygodnymi butami na codzienne użytkowanie. Skóra podobna do AJ1low na czubku buta. Mają fajne detale.
BenceR - 23 May 2022
I like the unique look. Perfect fit, quality materials.