      Step into comfort with the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Refined to make one of history's most iconic sneakers more wearable, it combines full-grain leather in the upper with a cosy lining and responsive cushioning.

      • Colour Shown: Fire Red/Hot Curry/White/Fire Red
      • Style: CT0979-603

      Reviews (34)

      4.7 Stars

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 Aug 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 Jul 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02 Jul 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.