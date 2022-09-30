The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow puts a playful twist on a classic b-ball design.Using a layered approach, doubling the branding and exaggerating the midsole, it highlights AF-1 DNA with a bold, new look.
4.8 Stars
Αντζελα214941950 - 30 Sept 2022
🔝🔝🔝🔝😍
811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - 27 Sept 2022
My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly
8046073f-8c1d-4061-a212-781982bbf92b - 25 Sept 2022
Geweldige Nike air force 1 shadows! Mooie pastel tinten en de pasvorm is weer super zoals altijd, de Shadow line valt wel kleiner als de gewone af1 en af1 07. Hierin draag ik een maat groter dan de gewone af1 (07)