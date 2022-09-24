Let a new wave of comfort and style take hold in the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, the b-ball original that crosses high fashion with off-court style. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole, re-imagined outsole and richly layered upper with soft suedes and intricate stitching, it embraces the chaos of underground creativity. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold look.
3.7 Stars
Anastasiia284082646 - 24 Sept 2022
když si něco koupím v tomto obchodě, doufám v pohodlí a kvalitu. Ale dostala jen velkou cenu a špatnou kvalitu.
BellaA677781676 - 20 Sept 2022
If you're looking for good-looking shoes, I'd definitely recommend them. It fits true to size and is very stylish.
b23afe9d-6f1b-4a5b-90ba-70eb7d453339 - 17 Jul 2022
I bought my sneakers less than a month ago and it already looks like I've been using it for two years. The quality is not good, and I also had to switch to a smaller size. Unfortunately I don't recommend it.