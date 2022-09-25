Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Men's Shoes

      €119.99

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the basketball original that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: durably stitched overlays, clean finishes and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2288-111

      Reviews (830)

      4.8 Stars

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 Sept 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 Sept 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 Sept 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.