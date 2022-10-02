The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic leather construction, bold details and the perfect amount of nothing-but-net style. Reflective design Swooshes and backtabs give these kicks extra flash for a look that really turns heads.
4.3 Stars
Franck776349187 - 02 Oct 2022
Air Force 1 magnifique ! S'adapte aussi bien en jean qu'en jogging ou en short. Niveau de la taille, c'est parfait. L'effet des swoosh réfléchissants est vraiment super sympa.
PhilipB278681374 - 16 Sept 2022
An sich ein schöner Schuhe, klassische Nike Air Force eben. Allerdings ist die Qualität jenseits von Gut & Böse und der Schuh ist auch nicht wie beschrieben aus Leder. Das Obermaterial ist aus dem selben Material wie die Sohle ( Laut Aufkleber im Schuh ).
Joostv647722397 - 11 Sept 2022
One of the best AF1's I've seen in a while