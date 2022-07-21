Fast, rugged and just as at home in the city as it is in deserts, canyons and mountains, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low is ready for whatever you throw at it. The lightweight GORE-TEX fabric upper is durable and water-repellent while the easy-to-cinch lacing system adds on-the-go personalisation. Its sticky rubber outsole brings crag-inspired traction and pairs with the soft React foam midsole for undisputed comfort whether you're pounding the pavement in the city or leaping rock to rock in the wilds.
5 Stars
15166161839 - 21 Jul 2022
Es una zapatilla increíble para cualquier terreno, yo las uso algunos días para trabajar y son muy cómodas, versátiles, ligeras y activas, y para rutas largas de montaña (como el camino De Santiago) son perfectas como un guante con tracción American Abrams tanks.