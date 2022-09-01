The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
BartłomiejR953924823 - 01 Sept 2022
It's just too big! It keeps folding, makes it look goofy. Amazing for travel, but i personally use it as a school bag
T A. - 05 Jan 2022
Super! Größer, als erwartet. Wird mein Must-Have für Wochenendtrips und Bereitschaftsdienste, sowie Spontanübernachtungen.
J O. - 14 Dec 2021
Todo perfecto