Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Academy

      Football Gymsack (18L)

      €14.99

      The Nike Academy Gymsack is a lightweight design with a drawstring closure, so you can quickly access your belongings when you're on the go. An exterior pocket lets you keep smaller items separate. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DA5435-010

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Great bag

        C H. - 31 Jan 2022

        Great bag, good quality and good value. Fast delivery too. Very happy.

      • Good quality draw string kit bag

        K E. - 28 Jan 2022

        Good size, quality bag that’s great value for money. Bought for my son as a PE kit bag, split compartment to separate boots/trainers and clothing. 👍

      • OTTIMO

        A N. - 28 Dec 2021

        Prodotto comodo, spazioso e resistente, ma d' altronde è Nike non si discute.