Many things considered cool in 1991, like parachute pants and bowl cuts, haven't aged well. The Air Span II, however, stands the test of time. With an undeniably '90s feel, the Air Span II is a timeless style, bridging a 27-year gap to remain as relevant as ever. Its mesh upper provides breathable comfort while encapsulated air and foam cushioning underfoot soften your stride. The Air Span II returns with Dust and Solar Red accents on Black to show that, regardless of decade, cool is still cool.