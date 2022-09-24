To celebrate the AF-1’s 40th anniversary we are coming together to show the collective power of force.

Presenting the "Feel Free, Let’s Talk", our invitation to join forces and celebrate the people and places that make us.

We might have different perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas, but we are unified in our mission to push culture forward. Grounded in the communities that made us and those who came before us, together we will set the stage for what comes next.