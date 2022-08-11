Becoming your most athletic self isn't just about going harder, lifting heavier or running faster. According to Kelly Starrett, a doctor of physiotherapy, improving your performance starts with nailing the basics. On this episode, the CrossFit trainer and co-founder of The Ready State joins host Jaclyn Byrer to tell us how to build a solid fitness foundation by maximising our movement and mobility. He explains the basic skills that can help prevent injury and how they're consistently utilised across all areas of sport and fitness. He also breaks down how anyone can stay fit—in or out of the gym.