      Nike

      Torba na pudełko z butami (12 l)

      159,99 zł

      Pomarańczowy/Pomarańczowy/Biel
      Czerń/Czerń/University Red

      Przechowuj i przenoś obuwie w stylowej torbie na buty Nike. Ten wykonany z trwałych materiałów model zdobią dwa duże logo Nike na części głównej. Ponadto ma odpinany pasek na ramię i klapkę otwieraną jak w prawdziwym pudełku na buty. Wewnątrz znajduje się elastyczna kieszeń i zapinana na zamek kieszeń z siateczki, które umożliwiają uporządkowane przechowywanie dodatkowych sznurowadeł i innych drobiazgów.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Czerń/University Red
      • Styl: DA7337-010

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 sty 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26 sty 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18 sty 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.