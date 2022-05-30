Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air Fast

      Damskie spodenki do biegania ze średnim stanem 18 cm

      144,97 zł
      199,99 zł
      rabat 27%

      Lekkie i przylegające spodenki Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast mają prosty krój i są idealne do biegania na co dzień. Wyrazisty nadruk jest zaakcentowany tęczową grafiką i wyraża hołd dla wszystkich kochających Swoosh. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Smoke Grey
      • Styl: DM7791-084

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar S i ma 171 cm wzrostu.
      • Przylegający krój otula ciało.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (2)

      3.5 Gwiazdki

      • Great shorts - size up.

        JasmineJ - 30 maj 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 mar 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.