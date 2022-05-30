Lekkie i przylegające spodenki Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast mają prosty krój i są idealne do biegania na co dzień. Wyrazisty nadruk jest zaakcentowany tęczową grafiką i wyraża hołd dla wszystkich kochających Swoosh. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.
3.5 Gwiazdki
JasmineJ - 30 maj 2022
I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.
8947250769 - 28 mar 2022
Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.