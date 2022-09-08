Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Innowacyjna technologia w połączeniu z lekkimi materiałami pomoże Ci w próbie pobicia osobistego rekordu. Spodenki Nike AeroSwift zostały stworzone z myślą o prędkości. Są gładkie i mają dopasowany krój dający swobodę ruchów.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Styl: CZ9398-551

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar S i ma 177 cm wzrostu.
      • Dopasowany krój idealnie się układa.

      Oceny (55)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 wrz 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 cze 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        MystiM - 17 kwi 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.