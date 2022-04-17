Skarpety Nike Everyday Lightweight zapewniają doskonałe wyniki podczas każdego treningu. Miękka przędza z technologią odprowadzania wilgoci zapewnia stopom suchość i wygodę.
4 Gwiazdki
Tilo-KarlD - 17 kwi 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 sty 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 sty 2022
Socks are very nice