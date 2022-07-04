Zapewnij sobie osłonę podczas biegu dzięki czapce Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Wentylowana konstrukcja odpowiada za ochłodę, a regulowany pasek z tyłu pozwala na regulację dopasowania.Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z poliestrowych włókien z recyklingu.
Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.
4.3 Gwiazdki
AshleyB - 04 lip 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 cze 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22 mar 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.