Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Perforowana czapka do biegania

      89,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Czerń
      Biel

      Zapewnij sobie osłonę podczas biegu dzięki czapce Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Wentylowana konstrukcja odpowiada za ochłodę, a regulowany pasek z tyłu pozwala na regulację dopasowania.Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z poliestrowych włókien z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel
      • Styl: DC3598-100

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (39)

      4.3 Gwiazdki

      • Good but not great

        AshleyB - 04 lip 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 cze 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 mar 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.