      Nike Charge

      Nagolenniki piłkarskie

      79,99 zł

      Nagolenniki Nike Charge dodadzą Ci odwagi na boisku. Mocna skorupa zapewnia niskoprofilową osłonę, a tył z pianki odpowiada za wygodę.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Czerń/Biel
      • Styl: SP2164-010

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (6)

      4.2 Gwiazdki

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 gru 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16 kwi 2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • Super scheenbeschermer

        K A. - 02 sty 2021

        Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.