Nagolenniki Nike Charge dodadzą Ci odwagi na boisku. Mocna skorupa zapewnia niskoprofilową osłonę, a tył z pianki odpowiada za wygodę.
4.2 Gwiazdki
Martin C. - 08 gru 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 kwi 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02 sty 2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.