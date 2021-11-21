Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike AeroSwift

      Męskie spodenki do biegania 10 cm

      199,97 zł
      279,99 zł
      rabat 28%

      Spodenki Nike AeroSwift zapewniają pełną gotowość na wyścig dzięki lekkiemu krojowi. Technologia odprowadzania wilgoci i przewiewny pas zapewniają uczucie ochłody i suchości podczas ruchu. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 75% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Styl: CJ7840-552

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 186 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.
      • Wewnętrzna długość nogawki: 9,5 cm (w rozmiarze M).

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (25)

      3.9 Gwiazdki

      • Elow - 22 lis 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 lis 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 lis 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

