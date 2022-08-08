Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Kultowe spodenki 2 w 1 Nike Challenger są wykonane z wygodnej tkaniny i mają profilowane wewnętrzne legginsy.Zapewniają wszechstronność i wygodę, jakich oczekujesz od ulubionych spodenek.Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 75% z poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń
      • Styl: CZ9060-010

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiary dla dużych i wysokich: osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar 2XL i ma 201 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (3)

      3.3 Gwiazdki

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 sie 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 gru 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 wrz 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes