Kultowe spodenki 2 w 1 Nike Challenger są wykonane z wygodnej tkaniny i mają profilowane wewnętrzne legginsy.Zapewniają wszechstronność i wygodę, jakich oczekujesz od ulubionych spodenek.Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 75% z poliestru z recyklingu.
3.3 Gwiazdki
AdamD756591275 - 08 sie 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 gru 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 wrz 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes