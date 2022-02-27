Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift

      Męskie legginsy startowe

      449,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Ciężka praca zaprowadziła Cię prosto na linię startu. Niech legginsy Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift poniosą Cię do mety. Te wyjątkowo gładkie, lekkie i dopasowane legginsy pozwolą Ci osiągnąć maksimum możliwości. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 75% z poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Czerń/Czerń/Biel
      • Styl: DM4613-011

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 185 cm wzrostu.
      • Przylegający krój otula ciało.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (21)

      4.6 Gwiazdki

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        JSGolf - 27 lut 2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25 lut 2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23 lut 2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

