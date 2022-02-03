Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Męskie legginsy do biegania

      219,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Nie zatrzymuj się w legginsach Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Ich elastyczny fason umożliwia bieg bez ograniczeń.Liczne kieszenie umożliwiają zabranie ze sobą niezbędnych drobiazgów.Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 75% z poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń
      • Styl: CZ8830-010

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 191 cm wzrostu.
      • Rozmiary dla dużych i wysokich: osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar 2XL i ma 196 cm wzrostu.
      • Przylegający krój otula ciało.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (15)

      4.7 Gwiazdki

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 lut 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        stevem - 16 sty 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 sty 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten