Gdy zrobisz kilka kroków w butach Nike Air Zoom Alphafly, nigdy nie spojrzysz na swoją starą parę butów startowych w ten sam sposób. Te kosmiczne buty pomogą Ci ustanowić nowe rekordy i nigdy nie będziesz mieć w nich problemów z pokonaniem całego dystansu. Gruby, a jednocześnie lekki system wsparcia w doskonały sposób łączy szybkość i wygodę. Te buty zapewniają największy zwrot energii spośród naszych modeli startowych, więc możesz w nich bić swoje rekordy.
4.3 Gwiazdki
joachimravn - 29 wrz 2022
I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!
EmmaA946180963 - 29 wrz 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
15717204742 - 22 wrz 2022
J’ai acheté ces chaussures pour mon copain. Il a à peine fait 300km sur de la route qu’une bulle a déjà éclaté ! C’est inconcevable pour une chaussure à ce prix ! Une douleur au genou en prime, à fuir.