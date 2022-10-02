Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Męskie buty do koszykówki

      404,97 zł
      799,99 zł
      rabat 49%

      Postaw na energię, która wywołała koszykarską rewolucję. AJ XXXVI to jeden z najlżejszych modeli Air Jordan do gry, jakie do tej pory powstały. Ma minimalistyczną, ale trwałą cholewkę ze wzmacniającą powłoką. Ponadto wyposażono go w amortyzację Zoom Air zwiększającą sprężystość. Wejdź na boisko pewnym krokiem, wiedząc, że wszystko będzie przychodzić Ci z lekkością.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Styl: DH0833-063

      Oceny (6)

      4.5 Gwiazdki

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02 paź 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 wrz 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 sie 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer