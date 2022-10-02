Postaw na energię, która wywołała koszykarską rewolucję. AJ XXXVI to jeden z najlżejszych modeli Air Jordan do gry, jakie do tej pory powstały. Ma minimalistyczną, ale trwałą cholewkę ze wzmacniającą powłoką. Ponadto wyposażono go w amortyzację Zoom Air zwiększającą sprężystość. Wejdź na boisko pewnym krokiem, wiedząc, że wszystko będzie przychodzić Ci z lekkością.
Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.
4.5 Gwiazdki
mykolal235740365 - 02 paź 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 wrz 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 sie 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer