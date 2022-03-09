Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike ACG „Smith Summit”

      Męskie bojówki

      749,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Przygotuj się na przygodę w dziczy, wybierając wytrzymałe i odporne na działanie warunków pogodowych bojówki Nike ACG „Smith Summit”. Udaliśmy się do parku Smith Rock w Oregonie po inspirację i wróciliśmy z gotowym pomysłem na wytrzymałe spodnie. Luźne nogawki i zwężany krój zapewniają uczucie swobody. Tę parę wykonaliśmy przynajmniej w 75% z nylonowych włókien z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Styl: CV0655-220

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 186 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.
      • Rozmiar wypada większy. Sugerujemy zamówienie produktu w normalnym rozmiarze, aby uzyskać luźne dopasowanie lub mniejszego o rozmiar, aby uzyskać dokładniejsze dopasowanie.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Nylon z recyklingu stosowany w produktach Nike jest wytwarzany z różnych materiałów, takich jak dywany z odzysku i używane sieci rybackie. Nylon jest czyszczony, sortowany i przetwarzany na płatki, a następnie poddawany obróbce chemicznej i mechanicznej. Dzięki tym procesom otrzymujemy nowe włókna nylonowe.
      • Zastosowanie materiałów z nylonu z recyklingu do wyrobu odzieży pozwala zmniejszyć emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 50% w porównaniu z produktami ze zwykłego nylonu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09 mar 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13 sty 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21 lis 2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.