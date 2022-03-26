Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Męska koszulka z długim rękawem do biegania

      169,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Śmiało pokonuj kilometry w lekkiej warstwie, która osłoni Cię przed słońcem.Koszulka Nike Dri-FIT Miler jest wykonana z miękkiego materiału odprowadzającego wilgoć, dzięki czemu zapewnia uczucie suchości i wygodę niezależnie od intensywności biegu.Ten produkt jest wykonany w 100% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń
      • Styl: DD4576-010

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 188 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (28)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mar 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 lis 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 lis 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike