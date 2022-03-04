Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Air

      Męska bluza ze szczotkowanego materiału

      199,97 zł
      299,99 zł
      rabat 33%

      Powodowani nostalgią za latami 90., połączyliśmy klasyczne detale, takie jak logo Nike Air Futura, ze sportową, konstrukcją ze wstawek, aby nadać bluzie Nike Air nowy, udoskonalony wygląd. Przyjemna w dotyku dzianina jest ozdobiona mieszanką nadrukowanych detali.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Light Iron Ore/Heather/Phantom/Czerń
      • Styl: DM5207-012

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 188 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      Oceny (1)

      5 Gwiazdki

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04 mar 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

