Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Therma-FIT ADV

      Męska rozpinana bluza treningowa z kapturem

      359,97 zł
      549,99 zł
      rabat 34%

      Dark Smoke Grey/Czerń/Czerń
      Khaki/Czerń/Total Orange

      Podkręć swój trening w zimne dni dzięki tej miękkiej, dzianinowej bluzie z kapturem, która zapewnia maksymalne ciepło i pozwoli Ci dać z siebie wszystko w ekstremalnych warunkach. Dzianina o właściwościach izolacyjnych pomaga zachować przewiewność i chroni przed utratą ciepła, dzięki czemu daje wygodę przez cały trening. Potrzebujesz jeszcze większej osłony? Regulowany kaptur i otwory na kciuki chronią przed zimnem. Model jest wykonany przynajmniej w 75% z poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Dark Smoke Grey/Czerń/Czerń
      • Styl: DD2130-070

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiary dla dużych i wysokich: osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar 2XL i ma 197 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (3)

      4.7 Gwiazdki

      • Beautiful Jacket - Great Quality

        JoseLuisR917101501 - 27 paź 2021

        I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.

      • Sharp looking hoodie

        LauraB123117024 - 25 paź 2021

        For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.

      • Nike outdid themselves

        John J. - 24 paź 2021

        Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.