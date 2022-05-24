Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Air Essentials

      Legginsy dla dużych dzieci (dziewcząt)

      129,99 zł

      Te miękkie, wygodne i elastyczne legginsy doskonale nadają się na stały element Twoich stylizacji. Dzięki zastosowaniu miękkiego bawełnianego dżerseju model zapewnia wygodę przez cały dzień, a każdy jego element jest wyrazem miłości do linii AIR.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Rush Pink/Sangria/Dark Sulfur
      • Styl: DM8369-666

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Przylegający krój otula ciało.

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        Fleece Pants - 25 maj 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

      • Leggings

        Jo - 23 maj 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

      • Girl

        James - 23 maj 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

