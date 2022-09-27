Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Damska koszulka bez rękawów o standardowym kroju

      99,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Particle Grey/Heather/Czerń
      Alligator/Biel
      Light Thistle/Biel
      Biel/Czerń
      Czerń/Biel

      Koszulka bez rękawów Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika to nasz najbardziej uniwersalny model zaprojektowany z myślą o każdym rodzaju aktywności. Idealnie sprawdzi się zarówno podczas jogi, jak i biegania oraz ćwiczeń na maszynach. Miękki i gładki materiał składa się w 100% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu i jest przewiewny, dzięki czemu zapewnia uczucie suchości i ochłodę.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Biel
      • Styl: DD4941-010

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar S i ma 180 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (26)

      4.3 Gwiazdki

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 wrz 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 wrz 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 sie 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.