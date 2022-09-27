Koszulka bez rękawów Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika to nasz najbardziej uniwersalny model zaprojektowany z myślą o każdym rodzaju aktywności. Idealnie sprawdzi się zarówno podczas jogi, jak i biegania oraz ćwiczeń na maszynach. Miękki i gładki materiał składa się w 100% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu i jest przewiewny, dzięki czemu zapewnia uczucie suchości i ochłodę.
4.3 Gwiazdki
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 wrz 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 wrz 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 sie 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.