      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Klasyczne skarpety (dwie pary)

      79,99 zł

      Skarpety Nike Everyday wyróżniają się przenikającymi się kolorami, które nadają zabawny styl podczas treningu. Są równie wygodne, co kolorowe i wykorzystują technologię Dri-FIT, dzięki czemu zapewniają wygodę podczas intensywnej aktywności.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Wielokolorowe
      • Styl: DH6096-903

      Oceny (2)

      5 Gwiazdki

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 paź 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 kwi 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.