Big Mike - 15 kwi 2022

I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.