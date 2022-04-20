Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Kiedy włożysz bluzę z kapturem, która jest lekka jak powietrze, a jednocześnie wystarczająco ciepła, aby zapewnić Ci wygodę przez cały dzień – do zabawy, po treningu, czy w domu?

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Crimson Bliss/Worn Blue
      • Styl: DM8372-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar S i ma 135 cm wzrostu.
      • Standardowy krój daje swobodę ruchów.

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 kwi 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 kwi 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
      • Good fit, very stylish

        Big Mike - 15 kwi 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
