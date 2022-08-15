Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Bluza dzianinowa z kapturem

      479,99 zł

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Po inspirującej wędrówce wśród fantastycznych lodowców Islandii nasz zespół projektantów stworzył bluzę z kapturem z dzianinową podszewką, która zapewnia ciepło i chroni przed wilgocią podczas wypadów w chłodniejsze dni. Ponadto model ten został wykonany co najmniej w 75% z materiałów przyjaznych środowisku, w tym mieszanki bawełny organicznej i włókien poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Styl: DH3087-126

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar M i ma 185 cm wzrostu.
      • Krój oversize daje swobodę i luźne dopasowanie.
      • Jeśli zazwyczaj nosisz produkty męskie, wybierz swój standardowy rozmiar. Jeśli zwykle nosisz produkty damskie, wybierz produkt o jeden rozmiar mniejszy.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Połączenie poliestru z recyklingu i bawełny organicznej pozwala uzyskać funkcjonalny materiał, który przyczynia się do zmniejszenia emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz zużycia wody i substancji chemicznych w porównaniu z mieszankami wykonanymi ze zwykłego poliestru oraz tradycyjnie uprawianej bawełny.
      • Bawełna organiczna jest uprawiana bez wykorzystania syntetycznych chemikaliów i przy użyciu mniejszej ilości wody niż tradycyjna bawełna. Poliester z recyklingu pozwala nam zmniejszyć ilość odpadów i emisję dwutlenku węgla o około 30% w porównaniu do zwykłego poliestru.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (6)

      3.7 Gwiazdki

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 sie 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 cze 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 maj 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.