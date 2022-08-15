Po inspirującej wędrówce wśród fantastycznych lodowców Islandii nasz zespół projektantów stworzył bluzę z kapturem z dzianinową podszewką, która zapewnia ciepło i chroni przed wilgocią podczas wypadów w chłodniejsze dni. Ponadto model ten został wykonany co najmniej w 75% z materiałów przyjaznych środowisku, w tym mieszanki bawełny organicznej i włókien poliestru z recyklingu.
3.7 Gwiazdki
승현유167064687 - 15 sie 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 cze 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 maj 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.