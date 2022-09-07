Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Buty z systemem łatwego wkładania i zdejmowania dla małych dzieci

      Model Nike Dynamo Go jest dopasowany, łatwy do założenia i zaprojektowany z myślą o zabawie w każdych warunkach, dzięki czemu stanie się nowym ulubieńcem Twojego malucha. Najbardziej lubimy w nim to, że jest niezwykle łatwy do zakładania – wystarczy stanąć na składanym zapiętku i wsunąć stopę. A jeśli Twoje dziecko jeszcze nie jest w stanie tego robić samodzielnie, możesz mu pokazać, aby stało się bardziej niezależne! Model ten jest miękki tam, gdzie to najbardziej potrzebne, dzięki czemu stopy Twojego dziecka są gotowe na zabawę bez końca.

      • Rozmiar jest zaniżony, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu większego o pół rozmiaru.

      • Paint came off

        14958017671 - 07 wrz 2022

        Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

      • Great looks, but make them stay on the foot better

        11434255650 - 09 maj 2022

        My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.

      • Excellent trainers for young kids .

        chritophers603868352 - 04 lut 2022

        Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .