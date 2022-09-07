Model Nike Dynamo Go jest dopasowany, łatwy do założenia i zaprojektowany z myślą o zabawie w każdych warunkach, dzięki czemu stanie się nowym ulubieńcem Twojego malucha. Najbardziej lubimy w nim to, że jest niezwykle łatwy do zakładania – wystarczy stanąć na składanym zapiętku i wsunąć stopę. A jeśli Twoje dziecko jeszcze nie jest w stanie tego robić samodzielnie, możesz mu pokazać, aby stało się bardziej niezależne! Model ten jest miękki tam, gdzie to najbardziej potrzebne, dzięki czemu stopy Twojego dziecka są gotowe na zabawę bez końca.
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09 maj 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04 lut 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .