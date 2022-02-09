Nike City Rep TR to uniwersalny model wyróżniający się trwałością i elastycznością, który idealnie sprawdzi się podczas aktywności. Gumowy bieżnik zapewnia przyczepność na różnych nawierzchniach, a piankowa amortyzacja odpowiada za wygodę – zarówno podczas ćwiczeń na świeżym powietrzu, jak i innych aktywności.
4.7 Gwiazdki
SamanthaG - 09 lut 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01 lut 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 23 paź 2021
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen