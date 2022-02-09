Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike City Rep TR

      Damskie buty treningowe

      199,97 zł
      299,99 zł
      rabat 33%

      Nike City Rep TR to uniwersalny model wyróżniający się trwałością i elastycznością, który idealnie sprawdzi się podczas aktywności. Gumowy bieżnik zapewnia przyczepność na różnych nawierzchniach, a piankowa amortyzacja odpowiada za wygodę – zarówno podczas ćwiczeń na świeżym powietrzu, jak i innych aktywności.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Dark Smoke Grey/Biel
      • Styl: DA1351-002

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiar jest zaniżony, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu większego o pół rozmiaru.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (3)

      4.7 Gwiazdki

      • More Green Than Black

        SamanthaG - 09 lut 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 lut 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 paź 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen