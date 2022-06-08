Buty Nike Court Legacy to sprawdzony model zakorzeniony w historii kultury tenisa. Szorstka cholewka, klasyczne szwy i logo Swoosh w stylu retro idealnie łączą światy mody i sportu. Możesz czynić dobro, wyglądając dobrze.
4.5 Gwiazdki
LoganP - 08 cze 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 maj 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.