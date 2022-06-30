Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Buty męskie

      449,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Biel/Sail/Czerń
      Zaprojektuj własny produkt Nike By You

      Buty Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage powracają. To model typu low top, który zyskał popularność ze względu na swoją prostą i wygodną konstrukcję oraz klasyczny koszykarski fason. Puszysty zamsz, logo Swoosh w stylu retro i niezwykle miękki kołnierz sprawiają, że ten model po prostu trzeba mieć w swojej kolekcji.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Sail/Czerń
      • Styl: DA6364-101

      Oceny (82)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • Orange Tongue

        DanaH - 01 lip 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        AlexanderH - 27 maj 2022

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        damienK - 26 kwi 2022

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.