Buty Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage powracają. To model typu low top, który zyskał popularność ze względu na swoją prostą i wygodną konstrukcję oraz klasyczny koszykarski fason. Puszysty zamsz, logo Swoosh w stylu retro i niezwykle miękki kołnierz sprawiają, że ten model po prostu trzeba mieć w swojej kolekcji.
4.4 Gwiazdki
DanaH - 01 lip 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27 maj 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26 kwi 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.