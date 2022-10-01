Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Buty męskie

      1029,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Czerń/Czerń/Anthracite/Czerń
      Biel/Czerń/Metallic Silver/Biel

      Model Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK jest wykonany w przynajmniej 40% z materiałów z recyklingu. Ma przewiewny wygodny fason z niezwykle elastycznego materiału Flyknit z recyklingu (oraz miękki kołnierz otaczający kostkę).Naszyte logo Swoosh i uchwyt zapiętka z tworzywa TPU z recyklingu nadają całości intrygujący charakter, gdy przemierzasz ulice, ciesząc się niewiarygodnie miękką amortyzacją VaporMax.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Czerń/Anthracite/Czerń
      • Styl: DH4084-001

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 paź 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 wrz 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 wrz 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!