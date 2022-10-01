Model Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK jest wykonany w przynajmniej 40% z materiałów z recyklingu. Ma przewiewny wygodny fason z niezwykle elastycznego materiału Flyknit z recyklingu (oraz miękki kołnierz otaczający kostkę).Naszyte logo Swoosh i uchwyt zapiętka z tworzywa TPU z recyklingu nadają całości intrygujący charakter, gdy przemierzasz ulice, ciesząc się niewiarygodnie miękką amortyzacją VaporMax.
4.5 Gwiazdki
Diyar619908181 - 01 paź 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 wrz 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 wrz 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!