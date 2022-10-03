Oto gratka dla fanów klasycznego koszykarskiego stylu z lat 80. i współczesnej dynamicznej kultury. Poznaj Air Max TW. Przykuwający uwagę fason, inspirowany cenionym modelem, który dał światu amortyzację Nike Air i stał się pionierem łączenia mody sportowej i ulicznej, jest jednocześnie wygodny i stylowy. Lekka cholewka o kanciastych i organicznych liniach nadaje porywający efekt, który podkreśli każdą stylizację. Kontrastowe kolory ułatwiają stylizację. A jeśli nie boisz się pójść o krok dalej, pięć okienek pod stopą nadaje nowoczesny wygląd widocznej amortyzacji Air.
Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.
3 Gwiazdki
JesuA948296935 - 03 paź 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 paź 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 wrz 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!