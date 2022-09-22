Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Czerń
      Pure Platinum/Biel/Pure Platinum/Czerń
      Czerń/Biel

      Oddając hołd dziedzictwu i innowacjom, połączyliśmy dwie ikony (starą i nową), aby przekroczyć granice oczekiwań i stworzyć model Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer. Niewiarygodnie lekki i przewiewny materiał Flyknit zestawiliśmy z niezwykle wygodną poduszką Air Max. Zawiąż sznurowadła i przetestuj te buty na własnych stopach.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Pure Platinum/Biel/Pure Platinum/Czerń
      • Styl: DJ6106-002

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiar wypada większy, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu mniejszego o pół rozmiaru

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (28)

      4.2 Gwiazdki

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 wrz 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 wrz 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn't caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn't seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 wrz 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike