Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Air Max AP

      Buty męskie

      549,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Czerń/Czerń/Volt/Czerń
      Czerń/Czerń/Bright Crimson/Biel
      Biel/Bright Crimson/Czerń

      Model Nike Air Max AP o doskonałym sportowym wyglądzie w komfortowy sposób łączy przeszłość z teraźniejszością. Detale nawiązujące do dziedzictwa marki stanowią ukłon w stronę modelu Air Max 97, a udoskonalona cholewka i miękka podeszwa środkowa nadają nowoczesny styl. Fason o niskim profilu z wyściełanym kołnierzem, przewiewną siateczką i wygodną wkładką będzie pasować do każdego stroju.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Bright Crimson/Czerń
      • Styl: CU4826-100

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (41)

      4.1 Gwiazdki

      • Underrated entirely

        StephenS - 30 maj 2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        SirojiddinZ - 19 maj 2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22 kwi 2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.