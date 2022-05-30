Model Nike Air Max AP o doskonałym sportowym wyglądzie w komfortowy sposób łączy przeszłość z teraźniejszością. Detale nawiązujące do dziedzictwa marki stanowią ukłon w stronę modelu Air Max 97, a udoskonalona cholewka i miękka podeszwa środkowa nadają nowoczesny styl. Fason o niskim profilu z wyściełanym kołnierzem, przewiewną siateczką i wygodną wkładką będzie pasować do każdego stroju.
4.1 Gwiazdki
StephenS - 30 maj 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
SirojiddinZ - 19 maj 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 kwi 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.