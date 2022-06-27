Nic nie jest tak wygodne. Ani tak niezawodne. Model Nike Air Max 90 pozostaje wierny swoim korzeniom dzięki kultowej podeszwie z waflowym bieżnikiem, przyszywanym powłokom i detalom z tworzywa TPU na przelotkach. Kontrastowe kolory nadają nowy wygląd.
5 Gwiazdki
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 cze 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 cze 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.