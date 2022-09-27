Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Pierwszy lifestylowy model Nike Air Max — Nike Air Max 270 — zapewnia wygodę oraz odznacza się wyjątkowym charakterem i stylem. Fason wzorowany na legendach linii Air Max wyróżnia się stylową gamą kolorów i dużym okienkiem, które ukazuje największą innowację Nike.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Biel/Solar Red/Anthracite
      • Styl: AH8050-002

      • Rozmiar jest zaniżony, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu większego o pół rozmiaru.

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27 wrz 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 wrz 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24 sie 2022

