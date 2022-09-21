Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Buty męskie

      649,99 zł

      Model, który tak idealnie leży i tak świetnie wygląda, nie potrzebuje logo Swoosh. Podeszwa środkowa z gumy, cholewka z elastycznego, otulającego stopę materiału, detale z tkaniny w szachownicę i amortyzacja Nike Air sprawiają, że ten model z linii Huarache to świetny wybór.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Czerń/Iron Grey
      • Styl: DM0863-002

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (4)

      4.8 Gwiazdki

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21 wrz 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08 wrz 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08 wrz 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least