Model, który tak idealnie leży i tak świetnie wygląda, nie potrzebuje logo Swoosh. Podeszwa środkowa z gumy, cholewka z elastycznego, otulającego stopę materiału, detale z tkaniny w szachownicę i amortyzacja Nike Air sprawiają, że ten model z linii Huarache to świetny wybór.
Adamp455145801 - 21 wrz 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08 wrz 2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08 wrz 2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least