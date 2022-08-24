Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Buty męskie

      699,99 zł

      Fason nawiązujący do lat 80., wyraziste detale i koszykarski styl połączono z miękką wyściółką cholewki o średniej wysokości wokół kostki i zapięciem na rzep. A jeśli to za mało, aksamitny nubuk i syntetyczny zamsz stanowią luksusowe wykończenie.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Chocolate/Cream
      • Styl: DM0107-200

      Oceny (1)

      4 Gwiazdki

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 sie 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!