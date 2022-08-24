Fason nawiązujący do lat 80., wyraziste detale i koszykarski styl połączono z miękką wyściółką cholewki o średniej wysokości wokół kostki i zapięciem na rzep. A jeśli to za mało, aksamitny nubuk i syntetyczny zamsz stanowią luksusowe wykończenie.
4 Gwiazdki
EmilyS973587410 - 24 sie 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!