Buty Nike Air Force 1 ’07 to nowa, świeża odsłona oryginalnego modelu do koszykówki. Trwałe, przyszywane powłoki, proste wykończenia i świecące detale sprawią, że będziesz błyszczeć.
LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 wrz 2022
good.
ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 wrz 2022
its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather
e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 wrz 2022
Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.