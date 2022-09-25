Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Buty męskie

      549,99 zł

      Biel/Biel
      Buty Nike Air Force 1 ’07 to nowa, świeża odsłona oryginalnego modelu do koszykówki. Trwałe, przyszywane powłoki, proste wykończenia i świecące detale sprawią, że będziesz błyszczeć.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel
      • Styl: CW2288-111

      Oceny (828)

      4.8 Gwiazdki

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 wrz 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 wrz 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 wrz 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.